Local

shooting

3 Shot Inside Vehicle in Providence

Five people were in a vehicle when someone opened fire on it, injuring three of them, in Providence, Rhode Island

A bullet-ridden vehicle brought three shooting victims to Rhode Island Hospital.
WJAR

Three people were shot in a vehicle Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police told NBC affiliate WJAR that five people were in the vehicle at Corliss Park in the city's Wanskuck neighborhood when someone opened fire, hitting three of the people inside.

The victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in the same vehicle that was shot. One of the victims is in critical condition, police told the station. Two others are in serious condition, but are expected to survive.

Local

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Ranked-Choice Voting in Mass.: What You Need to Know About Question 2

cambridge 5 hours ago

Cambridge Cancels Halloween Events Amid COVID Pandemic

"There were a lot of bullets fired at that car," Lapatin said, according to WJAR. "Indications of looking at the scene and where the casings are, it leads me to believe that the shooter was outside of the car."

The shooting happened near the Rhode Island School for the Deaf and a playground outside a housing complex for people with disabilities, WJAR reported.

This article tagged under:

shootingRhode IslandProvidence
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us