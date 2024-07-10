3 people shot in Brockton MBTA commuter lot, 2 critically injured

A shooting in an MBTA Commuter Rail parking lot in Brockton, Massachusetts, sent three people to the hospital, leaving two in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Sparks Street, according to Brockton, who said there were about a dozen people in the parking lot of the Montello Station when the shooting occurred.

Police say a black Jeep left the area soon after.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were dropped off at the hospital, police said, while a third man was taken to another hospital by ambulance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0234.