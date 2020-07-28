Local

3 Suffer Burns in NH After Chain Reaction Starting With Pickup Truck, Officials Say

One woman had burns on a large percentage of her body after a pickup truck hit a gasoline can, spraying fuel into a home, where the vapors were ignited by a pilot light, according to fire officials in Weare, New Hampshire

Three people suffered burns after a pickup truck ran over a gasoline can, sparking a chain reaction, according to investigators in Weare, New Hampshire.

Crews responded to East Shore Road shortly before 2 p.m. to find three adults with burn injuries, including one with burns covering a large percentage of her body, the Weare Fire Department said.

Investigators believe the fire started when the truck hit the container, causing gasoline to spray into the window of a nearby home, where the pilot light of a stove ignited the vapors.

One woman suffered serious injuries, and two relatives were also burned while trying to help her and put out the fire, officials said.

Two of the victims were taken to Concord Hospital, and the other refused hospitalization.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

