3 teens accused of attacking woman in Boston's South End

Three teenage girls are accused of attacking a woman in Boston's South End earlier this week.

Officers responded to Huntington Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday for a report of an assault and battery, Boston police said.

Police were told the woman was kicked and punched several times by the group, according to authorities. The teenage girls also allegedly sprayed the victim with OC spray and stole her cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After searching for the group, officers found them on Saint Botolph Street, where they saw one of the teens trying to get rid of a purple can of OC spray under a car, police said.

A 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested, and were all charged with delinquent to wit; armed robbery, and delinquent to wit; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod food).

All three are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.