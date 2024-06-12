Boston

3 teens accused of attacking woman in Boston's South End

All three are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court

Getty Images

Three teenage girls are accused of attacking a woman in Boston's South End earlier this week.

Officers responded to Huntington Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday for a report of an assault and battery, Boston police said.

Police were told the woman was kicked and punched several times by the group, according to authorities. The teenage girls also allegedly sprayed the victim with OC spray and stole her cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After searching for the group, officers found them on Saint Botolph Street, where they saw one of the teens trying to get rid of a purple can of OC spray under a car, police said.

A 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested, and were all charged with delinquent to wit; armed robbery, and delinquent to wit; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod food).

All three are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

More Boston news

Dorchester 6 hours ago

33 displaced after large fire spreads to other homes in Dorchester

Boston Celtics 6 hours ago

TD Garden to host first Celtics watch party

Boston Jun 11

Lynnfield man arrested in Boston Common shooting

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us