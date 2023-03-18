3 Teens Arrested After Police Pursuit From Avon to Milton

Three teenagers were arrested and are facing charges following a police pursuit overnight from Avon to Milton, Massachusetts, officials announced.

Hildo Pina-Vaz, 18, of Roxbury, a 16-year-old girl from Brockton, and a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester were each charged with motor vehicle offenses, malicious destruction of property, and disturbing the peace, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

According to Procopio, a state trooper was patrolling Route 24 north in Avon around 12:06 a.m. Saturday when they observed and attempted to stop a Toyota RAV4 that had no rear license plate or rear bumper. The driver of the SUV refused to stop and fled north on Route 24.

The trooper pursued the vehicle, while another trooper got into position ahead of the fleeing suspect vehicle and deployed a tire deflation devise across the roadway, Procopio said. The RAV4 struck the stop sticks, damaging both left side tires, however the vehicle continued to flee.

The vehicle exited Route 24 on Interstate 93 south as troopers continued their pursuit. Shortly after, the vehicle took Exit 3 onto Blue Hill River Road in Milton.

​Moments later, the RAV4 turned onto Trout Brook Avenue in Milton and came to a stop. All five occupants bailed out of the vehicle and ran as troopers converged on the vehicle.

Pina-Vaz, the 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were all apprehended, but authorities were unable to find the other two despite a search by patrols and a state police K9 team.