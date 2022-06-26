3 Teens Killed in Massachusetts Crash

Three teenagers were killed in an early morning crash Sunday in Brimfield, Massachusetts.

State police said they received a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland roads. When troopers arrived, they said they found a Nissan Sentra that had gone off the road and rolled over 40 feet into the woods.

Three occupants -- a 19-year-old male from Holland believed to be the driver, an 18-year-old West Brookfield male and a 17-year-old male from Oxford -- were all killed in the crash, police said.

A fourth person who was in the car, a 17-year-old male from Brookfield, left the scene prior to the arrival of state police. It was later determined that he had gone to Harrington Hospital on his own with serious injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known and police said they will not be releasing his name.

Superintendent Deborah Boyd confirmed two of the teens killed were students at Tantasqua Regional High School, which is located in Fiskdale, Mass., and serves the towns of Brimfield, Brookfield, Holland, Sturbridge, and Wales.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that the lives of 2 of our Tantasqua High School students were lost in a tragic accident overnight," the superintendent said in an emailed statement. "Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff."

Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for anyone in the school community who needs support, Boyd added.

The investigation into the cause of the triple fatal crash is ongoing, state police said. No further information was immediately released.

Brimfield is located east of Springfield, just north of the Connecticut state line.