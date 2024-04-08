3 teens shot in Worcester, police say

Three teenagers were shot in Worcester, Massachusetts, over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers responded to Clarkson Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunshots, Worcester police said.

When they arrived, the officers were flagged down and found an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, according to police. They were all taken to the hospital.

Their names or conditions weren't immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

