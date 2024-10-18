new haven

3 toddlers, teacher hit by car in Connecticut: police

NBC Connecticut

Three toddlers and two teachers were struck by a car near Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven on Friday.

It happened in the area of Cold Spring Street.

The children and at least one of the teachers were taken to the hospital. One toddler suffered a fracture, according to police. Another child was released from the hospital and there was no immediate word on the third child. The teacher also suffered a fracture, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cited for not yielding the right of way, according to police.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us