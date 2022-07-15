3 Unleashed Pit Bulls Walked by Man in Lynn Bit Dog 25 Times, Police Say

A dog was severely hurt after being bit dozens of times by pit bulls this weekend in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police say a lifelong resident was walking her 11-year-old cockapoo Sunday morning near the Lynn Woods playground when she encountered a man walking three unleashed pit bulls.

The pit bulls attacked the cockapoo without provocation, leaving it severely injured, police said. The dog suffered more than 25 bites.

According to police, the man who was walking the pit bulls gained control of them, last being seen walking with the animals into the woods.

"He was described as burly looking with scruffy facial hair and wearing a baseball cap," the Lynn Police Department said in a statement.

Police are working to identify the pit bulls and their owner. Anyone with information is asked to call Lynn Animal Control Officer J.R. Plourde at 781-477-4385.