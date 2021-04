A three-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a car being driven by a 13-year-old girl in Gorham, Maine Wednesday night.

The Gorham police and fire Departments responded to the crash on Tamarack Circle around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, News Center Maine reported. The boy was pronounced dead on scene.

The names of the children were withheld. No further information was immediately available.