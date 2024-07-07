3-year-old girl nearly drowns in swimming pool at Georgetown home

An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl nearly drowned in swimming pool at a home in Georgetown, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon.

First responders home on North Street shortly before 5p.m. after receiving a call that the 3-year-old was submerged underwater for more than 3 minutes in an above-ground pool.

​According to police, off-duty Georgetown and Newbury firefighters who learned that the child was unresponsive were first to arrive at the scene. The firefighters performed CPR and restored the child's pulse and breathing, police said.

​The child was taken to a nearly hospital before being transported by a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further treatment.