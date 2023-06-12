Local

3-year-old Maine boy badly burned in vehicle fire

The child's parents were also injured while trying to rescue him

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A 3-year-old boy and his parents suffered burns in a car fire over the weekend in Downeast Maine.

Investigators with the state fire marshal's office were called to a report of a vehicle fire on Hog Bay Road in Franklin around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to state police.

A 3-year-old boy was in the vehicle when the fire started, investigators said, and his parents were working at a home nearby. The parents tried to remove the child from the vehicle and were injured in the process.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries. The father was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta and the mother to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth for burn injuries.

The mother was treated and has since been released. No updates were released on the conditions of the boy and his father.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

