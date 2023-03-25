30-year Sentence for Man Who Sexually Assaulted 2 Teen Girls

A Rhode Island man who admitted to federal authorities that he used a cellphone to record himself sexually assaulting two teenage girls has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In one case in February 2017, Francis Scott pretended to be a driver for a ride-hailing service and offered to give a 15-year-old girl a ride to school, the U.S. attorney’s office in Providence said. Instead, he drove her to a secluded area, took away her phone and recorded himself assaulting her, prosecutors said.

Following his arrest in that case, a 17-year-old girl came forward and said that after offering her a ride, Scott gave her alcohol and marijuana and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

“This degradation, exploitation, and depravity represented by this defendant’s abuse of his victims — and his recording of those acts for his own obscene enjoyment, are contemptible,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement Thursday, when Scott was sentenced.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Scott, 42, of North Providence, pleaded guilty in June to sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

His lawyer asked for a 25-year sentence, citing Scott’s remorse, cooperation with investigators, and his own troubled childhood that included heavy drug use by his parents and a sexual assault by a woman who was supposed to be caring for him.