31-Year-Old Woman Killed in Rollover Crash on I-495 in Methuen

A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was killed early Saturday morning when she crossed over several lanes of traffic and struck another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Methuen, state police said.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to calls of a motor vehicle crash on I-495 northbound, south of Exit 48.

Police say the Worcester woman, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2018 Honda HRV in the left travel lane when she decided to move over to the right travel lane where she hit the back of a 2008 Chevy Aveo, causing both vehicles to roll over.

The woman's Honda came to a final rest upside down over the guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway, while the Chevy that had been traveling in the right lane came to a rest upside down in the median.

Police say the woman driving the Honda was not wearing a seat belt and she was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. She was transported by medical helicopter to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy, a 40-year-old woman from Lawrence, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital for minor injuries.

The right and left travel lanes of I-495 northbound were closed for about two hours following the crash.

The Haverhill Fire Department and MassDOT assisted State troopers on scene.

The incident, which was the first of two fatal crashes on Saturday involving a Chevy Aveo, remains under investigation. The other crash happened just after 10 a.m. in Hooksett, New Hampshire.