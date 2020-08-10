322 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Across New England Sunday

New England states reported an additional 322 coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday.

The numbers don't include data from Rhode Island and Connecticut, which don't report new cases on weekends.

MASSACHUSETTS

Another 286 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and 14 more people with the virus have died, Massachusetts health officials said Sunday.

There have now been 8,514 deaths and 112,459 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down slightly to 1.9%, having risen to 2.2% last week from a low of 1.7% last month.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

As of Sunday, 6,831 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 14 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 419.

MAINE

Public health authorities in Maine reported no deaths and 17 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Sunday, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Maine has had more than 4,042 reported cases of the virus and 125 deaths.

VERMONT

Vermont reported five new cases Sunday for a total of 1,459 cases statewide to date. The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 58.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut has reported 50,320 cases of COVID-19, and 4,441 deaths. State health officials do not report new cases on the weekends.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island Department of Health has reported 19,738 cases of the disease as well as 1,014 fatalities.

The state does not release COVID-19 data on the weekends.