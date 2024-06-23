34-year-old critically injured in Route 101 crash in Raymond, NH

A person has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire.

State police say they received a call around 3:28 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle off the road on Route 101 eastbound. Responding troopers found the Jeep Grand Cherokee several hundred feet off the roadway in a wooded area between the Exit 5 offramp and Route 101.

Once they reached the Jeep, police found the driver had been partially thrown from the vehicle and was critically injured.

The driver, identified as Alex J. Sitton, 34, of Candia, NH, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no immediate update on Sitton's condition.

Police say troopers and firefighters conducted an extensive search of the area to confirm that no other passengers had been in the Jeep at the time of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say it appears Sitton had been traveling on the Exit 5 offramp along Route 101 eastbound when they lost control of the Jeep for reasons that remain under investigation.

The Jeep went off the left side of the road, entered a wooded area and struck several trees before overturning and ultimately coming to a rest on its roof.

The Exit 5 offramp along Route 101 eastbound was closed for more than four hours as there was an extensive effort to remove the Jeep and a significant amount of debris. The offramp reopened just before 8 a.m.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Clark Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@DOS.NH.GOV.