3rd Arrest Made in Manchester Graduation Party Shooting That Injured 4

Trenton Liggins is the third person to be arrested after a May 13 shooting at a graduation party in Manchester, New Hampshire; all four victims are expected to survive

Police have arrested a third person weeks after a shooting left four people hurt at a graduation party in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of May 13 near the intersection of Ahern Street and O'Malley Street. The victims included two women and two men, all in their 20s. All are expected to survive.

The Manchester Police Department said May 15 that it had arrested 21-year-old Emmanuel sayle and 20-year-old Griffin O'Neil, both of Manchester.

Thursday, police said 22-year-old Trenton Liggins of Manchester had also been arrested on four charges of felony criminal liability to reckless conduct for being an accomplice, according to police.

Liggins was expected to be arraigned Thursday at Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Sayle is facing four counts of felony reckless conduct and a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. O'Neil is being charged with felony criminal liability as an accomplice to reckless conduct, as well as two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both men also have parole holds, police said.

