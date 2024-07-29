3rd person arrested in Worcester shooting that killed 17-year-old

A man has been arrested more than five months after a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say 22-year-old Patrick Mathieu of Worcester was arrested Monday on charges of armed assault to murder, armed assault to rob, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, use of a firearm while committing a felony, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Mathieu is the third person to be charged in the deadly shooting on Shannon Street on Feb. 12. A 17-year-old male, whose name was not released by police, was killed in the shooting.

On Feb. 23, police arrested 21-year-old Kidam Oquendo and 18-year-old Alexis Medeiros, both of Worcester, in Gardner.

Oquendo is facing multiple firearm and assault charges, and Medeiros is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.