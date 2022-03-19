3rd Person Shot With Pellet Gun in Concord, Mass.; Is This Part of ‘Orbeez Challenge'?

A third person told police she was struck by a pellet gun Friday in Concord, Massachusetts, and authorities believe the incidents could be a part of a recent TikTok trend.

Police Chief Joseph O'Connor said the Concord Police Department received a third report Saturday from a woman who was struck by a pellet around 3:10 p.m. Friday. The woman told police she was at Emerson Field when three teens in a newer, dark-colored SUV drover toward her as she was putting a baby in her vehicle.

As the SUV drove past, the woman says she was struck with what was believed to be a pellet that caused her pain and redness, police said. The baby was not struck or injured in the incident.

According to police, two of the teens in the vehicle had been seen in the area of the basketball court shortly before the incident occurred.

Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are investigating two pellet gun shootings Friday

Saturday's report follows similar incidents in Concord that were reported Friday on Sudbury Road where two people said they were struck by a projectile also believed to be a pellet.

Concord police believe all three incidents are related and say they could be part of a recent TikTok trend called the "Orbeez Challenge," where small circular water gel pellets are shot from air-powered pellet guns at people or property.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Concord police chief is asking anyone with information about these incidents to come forward.

"We believe that others may know the males involved and we ask witnesses or anyone with information to come forward," O'Connor said. "We also encourage those involved to accept responsibility for their actions and contact our department."

O'Connor said Friday that anyone caught engaging in this reckless behavior could be charged with assault and battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone else who was struck with a pellet Friday or who has information about these incidents is asked to call police at 978-318-3400, or the department's anonymous tip line at 978-318-3407.