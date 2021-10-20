4 Minors, Mother Arrested in Fight Near Lawrence High School, Police Say

Four minors were arrested Wednesday at a park near Lawrence High School, police said.

The fight occurred after school ended, according to Lawrence police; a heavy police presence was seen at the school. Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were called in to assist.

The mother of one of the boys was arrested for allegedly intervening in the arrest of her son, who was involved in the fight, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident at Sullivan Park, and police were still investigating.

It's the latest in a series of fights that have taken place at the school, which have prompted calls for change from parents and teachers.

Concerned parents and teachers demanded accountability in a series of fights at Lawrence High School, with some calling for the firing of the superintendent and the removal of the school board.

Several students have been arrested and staff have been hurt in previous fights, which prompted an emergency joint meeting at Lawrence Public Library auditorium Monday night between school and city officials.

Several parents and teachers called for the removal of Superintendent Cynthia Paris and the replacement of the school committee. They also pushed to cut ties from the state's control of the school district through receivership.

Officials discussed short- and long-term measures to prevent future fights, including increases in student counseling and implementation of a uniform and ID check system.

"Students are expressing quite a few frustrations, as well as teachers and parents," Superintendent Cynthia Paris acknowledged.

This story will be updated when more information is available.