4 armed robberies of pizza delivery drivers in Worcester neighborhood under investigation

People in a neighborhood of Worcester, Massachusetts, are on edge after four separate robberies in the last month.

In each incident, pizza delivery drivers were robbed at gunpoint in the Vernon Hill area.

"I think delivery people should stop delivering when they get phone calls to deliver," said resident Mary Jane Urban. "Or say credit card only."

The latest incident happened late last week on Lund Street. It was the second robbery on that street, with others taking place on Esther Street and Doane Street.

In all of the robberies, the suspects showed a gun.

In one case, the delivery driver's car was stolen.

Nobody has been hurt.

Some fear that residents themselves will soon become targets.

"I wouldn't be surprised if something like that is to happen, honestly," said a resident who did not want to be identified.

Longtime neighbors say the criminal activity has gotten worse, and they're hoping police step up patrols.

Police said Monday they're not sure if the same suspects are responsible for all four of the robberies.

No arrests have been made.