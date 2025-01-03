Rhode Island

4 bodies found with gunshot wounds in RI home

Police in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, are investigating the deaths of four people in a home on Cheyenne Trail, WJAR reported

Four people were found dead in a Rhode Island home Friday, authorities said, noting all had suffered from gunshot wounds.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the bodies were discovered in a house on Cheyenne Trail in West Greenwich.

Chief Richard Ramsay of the Greenwich Police Department said authorities were waiting for information from the medical examiner's office, according to WJAR.

The station said police were called to a welfare check at the home when a resident did not show up to work.

No further information was immediately available.

