4 Boys Injured in Roof Collapse at Breton State Park in Newport, RI

Four boys were injured -- three seriously -- when one of them climbed on the roof of a dilapidated building at Fort Brenton State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, on Memorial Day, causing it to collapse.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a section of the building's roof -- that was once a stable -- collapsed under the boy's weight, causing both the boy and a slab of concrete about two feet by four feet to fall approximately 25 feet onto two other boys who were inside the building that is locally known as "The Bells."

Officials say two of the boys -- ages 15 and 16 -- were taken by ambulance to Hasbro Children's Hospital. A third victim, who is 15 years old, was flown by medical helicopter for treatment.

There was no immediate update on the boys' conditions, however officials said they hope the three victims make full recoveries.

A fourth victim, a 12-year-old boy, was treated at the scene and released, officials added.

The Department of Environmental Management says it installed fencing around the building more than 10 years ago and has prohibited entry to it for several reasons. No trespassing signs are also posted at the property.