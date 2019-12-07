4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

Police say the four people charged with killing a 17-year-old Rhode Island girl as she sat in the driver's seat of an SUV were gunning for a 14-year-old boy in the vehicle with her.

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested in the death Wednesday night of Nyasia Williams-Thomas in Woonsocket.

One, 18-year-old Jose Ortiz Martinez was held without bail Friday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender's office.

Two 17-year-old youths faces the same charges. No information about the fourth suspect was released.