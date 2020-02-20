Local
Rhode Island

4 Charged in Steroid Import Conspiracy

A search yielded an estimated 143,000 steroid pills and 4,300 vials of steroids in liquid form

184836742
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Four people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities say was a scheme to import large amounts of steroids primarily from Hong Kong for redistribution to customers across the U.S.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 46-year-old David Esser, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was the ringleader.

Authorities say the raw steroids were cooked into liquid form, repackaged, and shipped through several post offices. A search yielded an estimated 143,000 steroid pills and 4,300 vials of steroids in liquid form.

Local

New Hampshire 58 mins ago

NH Communities Express Doubts About EPA Cleanup Plan

influenza 1 hour ago

Nine Additional Flu Deaths Reported in Connecticut

All four suspects were all released on unsecured bond after an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandSteroids
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us