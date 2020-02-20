4 Charged in Steroid Import Conspiracy

Four people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities say was a scheme to import large amounts of steroids primarily from Hong Kong for redistribution to customers across the U.S.
The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 46-year-old David Esser, of North Attleborough, Massachusetts, was the ringleader.
Authorities say the raw steroids were cooked into liquid form, repackaged, and shipped through several post offices. A search yielded an estimated 143,000 steroid pills and 4,300 vials of steroids in liquid form.
Local
All four suspects were all released on unsecured bond after an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press