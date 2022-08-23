4 Dead in Lynn, Mass.; Authorities Investigate as Multiple Homicide/Suicide

Four people are dead after shootings Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts, with authorities investigating the case as a multiple homicide/suicide.

Police responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. on Rockaway Street, where two men, ages 66 and 34, were found dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities determined a 31-year-old woman to be the alleged shooter, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said later Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., that woman was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on nearby Washington Street, prosecutors said.

After the woman's death, the district attorney's office says another man was found dead in a vehicle on Laighton Street. Authorities did not release any other details about how or when he died.

While none of the people involved have been publicly identified, the district attorney's office said they are all related to each other.