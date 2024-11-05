4 Democratic US House members face challengers in Massachusetts​

Four incumbent Democrats face challengers in U.S. House districts in Massachusetts. Five other Democrats are unopposed in Tuesday's election.

Republicans and independents have had a tough time winning seats in Congress in the heavily Democratic state. No Republican has been elected to the U.S. House in Massachusetts in nearly three decades.

The five uncontested Democratic candidates for another two-year term are: Lori Trahan, Jake Auchincloss, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton and Ayanna Pressley.

1st Congressional District

Longtime U.S. Rep. Richard Neal faces a challenge from independent Nadia Milleron.

The Democrat was first elected to Congress in 1988 to represent the 1st Congressional District, the state’s largest in the western and central regions. He’s the top Democrat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

Neal has said that his priorities include “fairer taxes, affordable and accessible health care, taking on climate change, preserving Social Security, and more.”

Milleron, the niece of consumer advocate Ralph Nader, said she was driven to run for Congress after her daughter’s 2019 death in Ethiopia in the second Boeing 737 Max crash.

Milleron pushed for passage of a 2020 law requiring the Federal Aviation Administration to change how it certifies new planes.

“We heard that the government was going to put the plane that killed our daughter back in service. We went to Washington and worked on passing aviation safety legislation,” Milleron said in a political ad.

There are five questions on the ballot for Massachusetts voters, including whether or not to give union rights to drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

2nd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. James McGovern is up against independent Cornelius Shea.

The Democrat was first elected to Congress in 1996 and represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Worcester, the state’s second largest city.

McGovern has cast himself as an advocate for human rights, including in Tibet, campaign finance reform and social justice.

McGovern has also been a vigorous critic of the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump.

Shea, a 20-year Marine veteran, worked for AT&T before becoming a public school teacher in Worcester.

“I love America, but right now I am worried about her future," he said in a campaign statement, listing illegal immigration, drug overdoses, terrorism and health care costs as his top concerns.

New Englanders hit the polls Tuesday: PHOTOS

8th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch is seeking reelection against Republican Robert Burke.

The Democrat has represented the state’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Boston, since the death of Rep. Joseph Moakley in 2001.

The former ironworker is a member of the Financial Services Committee and serves as the top Democrat on the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion.

Burke, who describes himself as an amateur journalist and videographer said he was reaching out to independent, Democratic and Republican voters tired of what he called the “Kamala-Lynch open border.” In a campaign statement, he said state money spent on migrants should have gone “to help our kids, our roads, our schools, and our veterans."

Election Day is here, and officials will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights laws in eight Massachusetts cities, including Everett, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lowell, Malden, Methuen, Quincy and Salem. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

9th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Bill Keating faces Republican Dan Sullivan in his bid for another term.

Keating, who was first elected to the House in 2010, represents the state’s 9th Congressional District, including Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The Democrat serves on the House committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services.

Keating has pressed for federal funding to help replace the two bridges spanning the Cape Cod Canal. He's also pushed legislation that would fund care for stranded turtles that wash up on Cape Cod and elsewhere.

Sullivan, a nurse, has said he could bring a fresh perspective to Washington. Sullivan said he supports prosecuting drug dealers while providing addicts with treatment programs. He also backs securing borders, enforcing immigration laws and prioritizing legal immigration for those with science, technology, engineering and math skills.