4 hole in ones recorded on same hole in same day at Marblehead country club

Talk about an un-fore-gettable Friday at one golf course on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Four golfers scored hole in ones on the 8th hole in the same day at Tedesco Country Club in Marblehead.

The country club tells NBC10 Boston that this has never happened at their course before, adding in a Facebook post that what happened can only be described as a statistical anomaly -- no ifs, ands or putts about it.

The four tee-riffic golfers who recorded an ace on the short par 3 are John Kane, Lisa DeSalvo, Susie Ryan, and Ray Colwell.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The club didn't say if the four are known to each other, but perhaps this could be the start of a beautiful friend-chip? Either way, this day was all about good times as par as the eye can see.

Okay, all puns aside, congratulations to the four golfers!