4 Hospitalized, 16 Displaced in Overnight Hull House Fire

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A fire at a multi-family home displaced 16 people overnight Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 in Hull, Massachusetts.
Four people were injured and sixteen displaced Friday during an early morning house fire in Hull, Massachusetts.

Hull Fire Chief Chris Russo said crews received a call about the blaze just before 4 a.m. and responded to a multi-family home located at 30 D St. When they arrived, heavy fire was coming from the first-floor windows and attic of the 4-unit building.

Flames were in the walls and crews had a difficult time gaining access to the fire, Russo said. Multiple vent holes were placed in the roof to get to what he described as “a real tricky spot.”

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries and a fourth was taken to an area hospital with more serious injuries. The sixteen people who are now displaced were able to escape the blaze before firefighters arrived.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting 11 people, including three children.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Russo said it appears it started on the first floor living space of Unit 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

