4 Injured, 1 Critically, in Somerville Shooting

Four people were injured, one critically, during a shooting incident in Somerville, Massachusetts Thursday night.

The shooting happened near Temple Street and Memorial Road around 10 p.m., police said. One of the four victims is in critical condition, but police have said all are expected to survive.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he lives right down the street from the crime scene.

Police Chief David Fallon says the investigation is still active.

"We're going to take every investigatory steps to bring this to a conclusion," Fallon said. "But again our thoughts are with the victims right now and will move forward with this investigation and will bring it to a conclusion."

This neighborhood has recently been the scene of other criminal activity, including an investigation that turned up drugs and an illegal firearm last January.