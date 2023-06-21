4 kids found in unsanitary conditions in South Boston apartment, authorities say

Authorities say a death investigation at a South Boston apartment complex led to the discovery of four children living in unsanitary conditions.

Details were limited Tuesday, but fire officials said they were called to Colony Avenue on Saturday morning for a cardiac arrest.

Six adults who appeared to be men were in the apartment, fire officials said. Firefighters found four kids in the back hidden by a man.

The children are between the ages of 5 and 10, according to the Boston Fire Department. Officials say all the adults were uncooperative and denied having kids inside.

Neighbors told NBC10 Boston they were shaken up.

"Pretty traumatized by it and seeing what happened," one neighbor said. "I haven't slept for a couple of nights."

Millie Payoute says the victim is a friend of her neighbors and died inside her neighbors' apartment.

"Just very sad," Payoute said. "I'm keeping her and her daughters in my prayers."

Police say the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was called due to the apartment's condition.