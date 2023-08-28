4 Maine state troopers hit by car on Route 202 in Hollis

Four Maine state troopers were hit by a vehicle after the driver veered into the breakdown lane of Route 202 in Hollis on Sunday night, according to York County Sheriff William King.

Three troopers and a trainee responded at around 10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Route 202 and Star Lane for a family issue, Sheriff King said. The four troopers were interviewing those involved in the breakdown lane, near the home.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Sheriff King said that a vehicle headed eastbound drove into the breakdown lane, hitting all four of the troopers. King identified the driver as a 24-year-old man from Westbrook, who had a passenger with him.

The troopers were taken to Maine Medical Center; none of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, however, three of the troopers remained in the hospital Monday morning with serious injuries. Another was treated and released with several broken bones in his right foot.

The driver was also taken to Maine Medical Center, with minor injuries.

An investigation is underway, and it's still unclear why the driver drove into the breakdown lane. The York County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation, and is working with the Kennebunk Police Department and the York County District Attorney's Office.

The troopers who were hit were identified by Maine State Police as Troopers Jake Mowry, David Lemieux, Dakota Stewart and Trooper Recruit Shane St. Pierre.

More information is expected later on.