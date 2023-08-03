4-mile delay on Mass. Pike in Charlton after truck crash

A truck crash has led to a four-mile delay on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning in Worcester County.

The crash was reported at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which said it happened on the eastbound side of the highway in Charlton at mile marker 82.6. State police said it involved a tandem tractor-trailer.

Traffic was limited to the breakdown lane at the time of the alert from MassDOT.

There also was a fuel spill involved, according to the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection.

State troopers said they first responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m., adding that there were no reports of significant injuries.

By just before 7 a.m., traffic was backing up on Route 20 and Interstate 84 due to the crash.