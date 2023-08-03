Local

Charlton

4-mile delay on Mass. Pike in Charlton after truck crash

State troopers said they first responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m., adding that there were no reports of significant injuries

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

A truck crash has led to a four-mile delay on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning in Worcester County.

The crash was reported at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which said it happened on the eastbound side of the highway in Charlton at mile marker 82.6. State police said it involved a tandem tractor-trailer.

Traffic was limited to the breakdown lane at the time of the alert from MassDOT.

There also was a fuel spill involved, according to the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State troopers said they first responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m., adding that there were no reports of significant injuries.

By just before 7 a.m., traffic was backing up on Route 20 and Interstate 84 due to the crash.

More Charlton news

Massachusetts Apr 2

Truck Crash in Charlton Leaves Several People Hurt

Charlton Mar 22

Charlton Teacher, Now on Paid Leave, Facing Aggravated Rape Charge

This article tagged under:

Charlton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us