4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19.

Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police Department were suspended, as were Iancy Gonzalez of the Salem Police Department and Carlos Vieira of the Lawrence Police Department.

Vieira has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr. He has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Conway and Murphy are among nine officers charged in an overtime fraud scandal at the Boston Police Department.

The Salem News has reported on a fraud case against Gonzalez.

Wednesday's was the second set of suspensions made by the POST Commission, which announced 15 others last month.

"The POST Commission has been working diligently to meet statutory obligations and deadlines while building our new agency," Executive Director Enrique Zuniga said in a statement. "We have now established a regular cadence of releasing updated law enforcement officer status information, and the public can now expect updates at the beginning of every month."

The commission notes that it is "directed by statute to suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted for a felony and will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony." It adds that each suspension will remain in effect "until a final decision or revocation is made by the Commission."

Late last year, the POST Commission released a public database of recertified officers