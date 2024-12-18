4 New England restaurants make New York Times '26 Best Dishes' in US list

The New York Times has compiled a roundup of what it considers the 26 best dishes in the United States in 2024 and four of them are from New England!

The list is based on meals at hundreds of restaurants in 30 states, according to the newspaper.

The beef empanadas at the Port of Call in Mystic, Connecticut, and the Tonnarelli with Green Garlic and Narragansett Clams at Giusto in Newport, Rhode Island, both made the list, along with two dishes from Portland, Maine, restaurants -- the Tuna Tigre at Mr. Tuna and the Mushroom Breakfast Taco at Ocotillo.

Click here to see the full list.