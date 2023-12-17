4 people stabbed at South Boston hotel; suspect in custody

Four people were stabbed on Sunday evening at a hotel in South Boston.

Boston police say they received a call around 4:24 p.m. for a person stabbed at 240 Mount Vernon Street, which is the listed address for the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel.

Responding officers found four people with stab wounds, and all were taken to a local hospital, police said. Their conditions were not known.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

More information wasn't immediately available, including who was arrested or what led up to the stabbing.

An investigation is ongoing.