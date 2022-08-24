4 Relatives Dead in Lynn as Police Probe Multiple Homicide/Suicide Case

Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide/suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police.

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard about 30 gunshots coming from a home on Rockaway Street at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. It was one of three crime scenes, all within a mile of each other.

Four people, all related, are dead after gunshots rang out in Lynn.

Police found two men – a 66-year-old and a 34-year-old – dead inside the Rockaway Street home of apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators identified a 31-year-old female relative of the two victims as a possible suspect, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

By the time police tracked the woman down to a Stop and Shop on Washington Street in Lynn about an hour and a half later, she was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, prosecutors said.

Police later found a third man shot and killed inside a car parked outside a home on Laighton Street in Lynn, the district attorney's office said.

Officials have confirmed that all four people are related, but they haven’t said how they are related. They stressed there is no danger to the public.

One woman, who lives near the Rockaway Street crime scene and didn't want to be identified, described what she heard on Tuesday to NBC10 Boston.

"The first time was like ten, ten really loud bangs, but after three minutes again, over 20 shots, pow, pow, pow," she said. "One after another one, and this is when I went literally on the floor because it was shots, and my neighbors came out, everybody was outside."

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is investigating the case. Officials haven't yet said who these four relatives are, how they were related, and what may have led up to these shootings.