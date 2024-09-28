4 RI men charged in multi-state vehicle theft ring

Four Rhode Island men are accused in a conspiracy scheme to steal millions of dollars worth of vehicles from car and motorcycle dealerships across multiple states, according to the state's U.S. Attorney's Office.

The four men - Belter Giron, 28, of North Providence, Alberto Rivera, 24, of Cranston, Richard Robinson, 32, and Onix Eduardo, 27, both of Providence, are charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Federal prosecutors allege that the four were involved in a conspiracy that led to the theft of 120 vehicles from dealerships in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Pennsylvania between February 2023 and July 2023. Most of the crimes targeted high-end luxury brands like Porsche, Mercedes, BMW, Rolls Royce, Bentley, and Land Rover. They are also accused of stealing Husqvarna motorcycles from a dealership in Pennsylvania and dirt bikes from a dealership in Massachusetts. All told, the value of the stolen vehicles came in around $5 million.

Court documents state that Giron brokered sales for the stolen vehicles with a larger network. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Giron and Robinson in a driveway with a stolen Jeep valued at around $96,000.

Investigators say they've recovered 41 vehicles and 11 dirt bikes they believe were stolen as part of the conspiracy.

Rivera and Giron made initial appearances in federal court in July. Robinson appeared in August and Eduardo appeared before a U.S. Magistrate in September. Giron and Eduardo remain in federal custody, Rivera is in custody in Rhode Island, and Robinson is out on bond.

Alberto Rivera and Belter Giron made initial appearances in federal court on July 30, and July 31, 2024, respectively; Richard Robinson appeared on August 19, 2024; and Onix Eduardo, 27, appeared before a U.S. Magistrate on September 3, 2024. Giron and Eduardo are detained in federal custody; Rivera was returned to custody at the Rhode Island Adult Correctional Institutions, where he had been held previously; Robinson has been released on bond.