4-Week-Old Kitten Recuperating After Being Found Trapped Under a Truck in Lawrence

A small kitten is recuperating after being found injured under the wheel of a truck in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last week, the MSPCA said.

The animal rescue group posted about the treatment they gave the kitten, which had a bandage on its paw in a photo.

The kitten was treated by vets for a large wound on the upper part of its leg and had its wound sutured and bandaged. Some toes may need to be amputated, but the MSPCA is hopeful the leg will be able to be saved.

"He has a long road ahead of healing and moving into foster until he is old enough to be adopted," the organization wrote.

The MSPCA said they will be giving an update on the kitten's condition soon.