4-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle outside Maine daycare

A 4-year-old girl was struck and killed by an SUV while outside of her daycare last week in North Berwick, Maine, according to police.

North Berwick police said they were called to Buffum Road arond 4:46 p.m. Thursday for a report of a child who had been struck by a vehicle.

Responding emergency personnel arrived at the scene to find that CPR had already been initiated on a 4-year-old girl. Life-saving measures continued as the child was rushed by ambulance to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire. But once at the hospital, the girl died from her injuries.

The incident occurred in the driveway of the child's daycare, police said. They said the child was standing near her father's pickup truck, which was parked in a small parking area halfway up the driveway.

A second parent arrived driving a Chevrolet Traverse SUV and started to park near the pickup truck. The child came out from beside the pickup truck and was struck by the SUV's left rear wheel.

No charges have been filed. Police said a chemical test was given to the driver of the SUV, but there was no sign of any impairment and there is no sign that any motor vehicle laws were violated.

An accident reconstructionist from the Kennebunk Police Department was called to the scnee to assist, and North Berwick police are continuing to investigate.