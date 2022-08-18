4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Fall From Boston Building Window

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life Thursday after a fall from a four-story window Wednesday afternoon in Boston.

The child is in the hospital in critical condition after the fall from the building on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester and Roxbury line.

The boy was playing in his bedroom and was apparently able to open a gate over the window, his mother Erica Moon told NBC10 Boston. She said she heard a loud boom and realized her son, Isaak, had fallen to the sidewalk outside from the top floor.

Erika Moon says her 4-year-old son Isaak, who she says has autism spectrum disorder and is nonverbal, was in his room playing Wednesday afternoon just before she heard a loud boom.

"My son was in the room playing," Moon said. "He has spectrum autism, so I've been telling the people we can't be on the fourth floor, he has no sense of danger. He don't even speak. He opened the gate that's blocking my window. And he opened the window and leaned out, and boom. He fell out the window."

Falls are a leading cause of injury for children. Parents can install window guards, keep furniture like beds away from windows and open windows from the top, down to try and prevent their child from getting hurt.

Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are investigating to find out more about what exactly happened.