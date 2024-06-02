4-year-old nearly drowns in Falmouth pond

A 4-year-old child was taken by Medflight to a hospital after nearly drowning at a pond in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to Grews Pond on Goodwill Park on Gifford Street shortly after 2:30p.m. on Sunday

According to the Falmouth Fire Department, bystanders were performing CPR on the child, who was breathing.

Fire officials say no lifeguards were on duty during the incident.

First responders evaluated and stabilized the child, who was then transferred by MedFlight to a pediatric trauma center. No additional information was released on the child's condition.