4-year-old reported missing in Sutton

Police say they no longer need the public's help in their search for a 4-year-old girl with autism in Sutton, Massachusetts, Thursday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence near Peachtree Drive Thursday afternoon for the search. Thursday evening police posted an update, saying they were no longer asking the public for help with their search. They did not say if the girl had been found.

More details were not immediately available.

