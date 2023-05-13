4 Young Adults Shot in Manchester, Police Searching for Perpetrators

Manchester police say four young adults were shot at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, and the shooters have not yet been found.

A gathering near Ahern Street and O'Malley Street was disrupted when two reported hooded males approached the gathering, with at least one of the two firing at the group. After the shooting, the two hooded males were seen fleeing the gathering, according to officials.

The four gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital, and officials said they're all expected to survive.

Manchester police said they are still searching for the two perpetrators, but as of now, police believe the incident was not random.