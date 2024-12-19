$40K-worth of cocaine seized during Quincy drug investigation

One person is facing charges after investigators in Quincy, Massachusetts, seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine while executing search warrants at two properties in the city Tuesday.

Quincy police said the department's Drug Control Unit found around 341 grams of white power, two guns - a 40 caliber Glock with an obliterated serial number and a .40 caliber Glock 23 with a large capacity magazine, and ammunition from a storage unit on Liberty Street. Around the same time, they seized another 51 grams of white powder and a loaded 45 caliber Glock 30S handgun with a large capacity magazine from a home on Curtis Street.

The white powder, suspected to be cocaine, is valued around $40,000.

One suspect, identified as 36-year-old Curtis Sullivan of Quincy, was arrested on firearms and narcotics charges.

More details were not immediately available.