41 Brown University students arrested after demonstration

Forty-one Brown University students in Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested on Monday after a pro-Palestine walkout, according to WJAR-TV.

The Brown University Palestine Solidarity Caucus held the demonstration. The students were demanding divestment from the university and justice for a student who was shot in Vermont, reported WJAR-TV.

The students were arrested for refusing to leave University Hall. They were told to leave by 5 p.m. but were still there nearly two hours later, reported WJAR-TV.

"Brown recognizes that protest is a necessary and acceptable means of expression on campus," Brown University President Christina Paxson told WJAR-TV in a statement. "However, the university maintains safeguards for determining time, place and manner to ensure that protests don’t interfere with the normal functions of the university."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Paxson said she expects students to leave the building when it closes because University Hall "maintains confidential and privileged information in multiple offices." She said staying in the building after business hours poses security concerns.

It's unclear at this time what charges, if any, the students face.