41-year-old Vt. woman killed in I-89 crash involving tree

A Vermont woman is dead after the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree alongside the highway in Bethel early Saturday morning.

Vermont State Police say troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound, near mile marker 26.2, around 5:34 a.m. There, they found a severely damaged Toyota Tundra that had struck a tree in the median.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Lindsay Holt, of Plainfield, died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

Holt's passenger, 45-year-old Justin Jeror, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was taken to Gifford Medical Center with minor injuries, police added. Both were wearing seatbelts.

According to police, Jeror, of Enfield, New Hampshire, told troopers that Holt was driving northbound on I-89 when she went off the roadway and struck a tree, causing severe front-end damage to the truck and fatal injuries to Holt.

Police haven't said what caused Holt's truck to leave the roadway. It was cloudy and dark, but dry, at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.