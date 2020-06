Police in Wakefield, Massachusetts, are searching for a 49-year-old man Saturday.

George Luckhardt, of Wakefield, may be in the Cambridge/Boston area, according to Wakefield police. The man may be taking public transportation.

Luckhardt has brown and gray hair and brown eyes. Police didn't offer any more information.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 781-245-1212.