I-495

Rollover crash on I-495 in Milford causes serious injuries

Massachusetts State Police said the crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles

By Asher Klein

Emergency responders at the scene of a crash on I-495 in Milford, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 17, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash caused serious injuries on Interstate 495 in Milford, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

The crash involved a vehicle rolling over, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which described the injuries as serious. One southbound lane of the highway was closed amid the investigation.

State police said the crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. They didn't immediately provide more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Emergency responders were seen in the median of the highway by what appeared to be the wrapped-up cargo of a flatbed truck.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

More I-495 news

Apr 30

Serious crash with injuries in Chelmsford shuts I-495

Tewksbury Apr 12

Driver who intentionally hit state police cruiser on I-495 captured in Westford, police say

This article tagged under:

I-495
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us