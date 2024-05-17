Rollover crash on I-495 in Milford causes serious injuries

A car crash caused serious injuries on Interstate 495 in Milford, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

The crash involved a vehicle rolling over, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which described the injuries as serious. One southbound lane of the highway was closed amid the investigation.

Rollover crash with serious injuries in #Milford on I-495-SB at MM-49.4. Left lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 17, 2024

State police said the crash was reported about 11:40 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. They didn't immediately provide more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Emergency responders were seen in the median of the highway by what appeared to be the wrapped-up cargo of a flatbed truck.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.