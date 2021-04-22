4th Man Arrested in String of Newton Home Break-ins

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a string of break-ins at homes in Newton, Massachusetts.

Police say 36-year-old Peter Karl Ciesluk of Newton was arrested Wednesday in connection to the series of burglaries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nearly a dozen homes were burglarized in Newton within the last month, some of which occurred while residents were in their homes and the homes were locked.

A woman in one of the homes was in the basement when she heard footsteps coming from the first floor.

The woman said when she was on the phone with police, she saw two men inside her home.

Newton police said at the time that they believed all of the incidents were connected.

Ciesluk was previously arrested last Tuesday after a vehicle parked on Countryside Road was broken into, police said.

Charges against him include breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, breaking and entering into a vehicle or boat in the nighttime and receiving stolen property.

Three other men were arrested in connection to the burglaries last week. They include 36-year-old Joiser O. Zapata 39-year-old Joseph R. Sarro and 52-year-old Ernest E. Woods, all from Boston.

Before the arrests, Newton Police released surveillance video showing two of the three occupants exiting a white vehicle and walking towards a home that was broken into, according to Newton Police. Approximately 20 minutes later, the pair is seen hurrying away and getting back into the vehicle.

Police in Newton are investigating a series of home break-ins.